Buffett says if he ran Fed, he would not raise rates significantly

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett, the billionaire chief executive officer and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc said he would not raise interest rates significantly if he ran the Federal Reserve.

“I probably wouldn’t do much,” Buffett said when asked what he would do if he ran the Fed. “Things are working pretty well and I would be worried that if I raised rates significantly with negative interest rates in Europe, I would be very worried about what that would do to the flow of funds.”

Buffett spoke at an automotive industry conference in New York along with chairman of the Berkshire Hathaway automotive dealer group, Larry Van Tuyl. (Reporting by Joseph White in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)