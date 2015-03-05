FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berkshire Hathaway out with triple tranche debut euro bond
Why no city should want Amazon's HQ2
Why no city should want Amazon's HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
March 5, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

Berkshire Hathaway out with triple tranche debut euro bond

Laura Benitez

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has started marketing a debut triple tranche euro bond, a lead manager said on Thursday.

The transaction for the Aa2/AA rated US conglomerate will comprise an eight-year, a 12-year and a 20-year bond and is expected to be priced later today.

Lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo are marketing the eight-year at 35bp area over mid-swaps, the 12-year at 50bp area over mid-swaps and the 20-year at 65bp area.

Berkshire Hathaway said the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of a 3.2% US$1.7bn bond that matured on February 11 2015.

After the announcement on Wednesday, one hedge fund manager said he expected the deal would go well, particularly due to the rarity value.

“It’s a good business, but it all depends on where it comes relative to its existing issues, so let’s see what the price is,” he said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)

