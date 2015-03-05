FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berkshire Hathaway tightens guidance on debut euro bond
March 5, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

Berkshire Hathaway tightens guidance on debut euro bond

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has tightened guidance on its debut triple tranche euro bond, a lead manager said on Thursday.

The Aa2/AA rated US conglomerate has revised guidance on the eight-year tranche to mid-swaps plus 30bp area, the 12-year to mid-swaps plus 45bp area, and the 20-year to mid-swaps plus 60bp area, all to price in the -/+ 3bp range.

Berkshire Hathaway said the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of a 3.2% US$1.7bn bond that matured on February 11 2015.

Lead managers, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo started marketing the deal at plus 35bp area, plus 50bp area, and plus 65bp area respectively earlier today. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)

