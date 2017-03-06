(In Feb 27 item, corrects headline and first paragraph after CNBC transcript of Buffett interview shows size of Berkshire Hathaway's 2017 share purchase was "70 million plus" shares, not 120 million.)

NEW YORK Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased "70 million plus" shares of Apple Inc in 2017 and that U.S. stocks were not in "bubble territory."

"Apple strikes me as having quite a sticky product," Buffett said. He said that Berkshire's Apple stake was now worth about $17 billion and amounted to 133 million shares. (Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)