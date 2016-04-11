Business Wire goes down ahead of Alcoa's earnings statement

April 11 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s Business Wire website, which distributes press releases issued by companies, went down just before the U.S. stock market closed on Monday.

The disruption hampered, among other planned statements, the distribution of Alcoa Inc’s first-quarter earnings release, which marks the unofficial beginning of earning.

Business Wire said its technology team was working on the matter.

Business Wire’s feed to Reuters was also disrupted. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)