Berkshire Q3 profit falls 8.6 pct to $4.62 bln on investments
November 7, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Berkshire Q3 profit falls 8.6 pct to $4.62 bln on investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said quarterly profit fell 8.6 percent from the year-ago period, as it posted a loss on investments and derivatives from a year-earlier gain.

Net income slipped to $4.617 billion, or $2,811 per Class A share in the third quarter, from $5.05 billion, or $3,074 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Quarterly operating profit rose to $4.724 billion, or $2,876 per Class A share, from $3.66 billion, or $2,228 per Class A share.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $2,593.85 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
