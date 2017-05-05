CORRECTED-MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down (May 19)
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
OMAHA, Neb. May 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, on Friday said first-quarter profit fell 27 percent, reflecting a big decline in investment gains.
Net income fell to $4.06 billion, or $2,469 per Class A share, from $5.59 billion, or $3,401, a year earlier.
Operating profit, which excludes investment and derivative gains and losses, fell 5 percent to $3.56 billion, or $2,163 per Class A share, from $3.74 billion, or $2,274.
Buffett believes Berkshire's investment and derivative gains in any given quarter are often meaningless, but accounting rules require Berkshire to report them in its earnings statements.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Omaha, Nebraska; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
LONDON, May 22 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) pursued last-minute settlement talks with a group of investors on Monday to avoid a potentially embarrassing trial over allegations the lender misled them about a 2008 capital increase.
LONDON, May 22 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is suing a group of its insurers over $400 million worth of oil it claims it lost when Morocco's sole refinery went bankrupt two years ago, court documents show.