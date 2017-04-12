BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it is selling 9 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co, and will withdraw its application for Federal Reserve permission to boost its ownership stake above 10 percent.
Berkshire said it concluded after several months of talks with Fed representatives that boosting its stake in Wells Fargo "would materially restrict our commercial activity" with the bank.
It also said "investment or valuation considerations" were not factors in the sales. Wells Fargo has been beset by a scandal over its creation of unauthorized customer accounts.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Soros Fund Management reports 10.66 pct passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of April 12 versus 5.31 percent as of Jan 12 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouXcNj) Further company coverage: