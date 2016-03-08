Berkshire Hathaway sets IPTs on jumbo M&A bond

NEW YORK, March 8 (IFR) - Berkshire Hathaway has set initial price thoughts on an up to eight-part US dollar bond that will partly finance its US$32bn acquisition of Precision Castparts.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc and Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp plan to issue bonds with maturities of two to ten years in fixed and floating rate format.

A portion of proceeds will be used to refinance a US$10bn bank loan used to finance a portion of the acquisition.

Initial price thoughts have been announced at T+80bp area for the two-year, T+95bp area for the three-year, T+115bp area for the five-year, T+140bp area for the seven-year and T+155bp area for the 10-year. There are also three potential FRNs with two, three and five-year maturities.

Lead bookrunners are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo expect to price the deal Tuesday.