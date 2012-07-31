FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buffett's Berkshire gets US nod for Industrial Insulation deal
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

Buffett's Berkshire gets US nod for Industrial Insulation deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* IIG is joint venture of Berkshire’s Johns Manville

* Spokeswoman declines comment on nature of deal

July 31 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has received U.S. antitrust approval for a transaction with Industrial Insulation Group LLC, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

Industrial Insulation Group, also known as IIG, started in 2002 as a joint venture when Calsilite Group and Berkshire’s Johns Manville Corp combined manufacturing capabilities for several of their product lines.

A spokeswoman for Johns Manville said a transaction was pending but that an agreement had not been completed.

She declined to comment on the nature of the transaction, and whether Johns Manville was increasing its stake in IIG or acquiring it entirely.

The transaction was on a list of deals that the FTC or Justice Department have approved. The list is issued several times a week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.