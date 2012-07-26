FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Berkshire unit buys restaurant distributor Meadowbrook
July 26, 2012 / 4:53 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Berkshire unit buys restaurant distributor Meadowbrook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Terms of deal undisclosed

* Meadowbrook has $6 bln in revenue, employs 3,300

July 26 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway’s food distribution business McLane Co on Thursday said it would acquire Meadowbrook Meat Co, a nationwide distributor to restaurant chains, in a deal that will substantially increase McLane’s size.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a statement, McLane said Meadowbrook would be run by existing management out of its current locations.

Meadowbrook said it has annual revenue of $6 billion and about 3,300 employees, meaning it will increase McLane’s size by about 20 percent on both counts.

McLane has been expanding in recent years, building up an alcohol distribution business via a series of acquisitions. Meadowbrook will add to the company’s existing foodservice unit, which already delivers to more than 20,000 chain restaurants.

Berkshire’s Class B shares rose 0.5 percent to $84.48 in afternoon trading.

