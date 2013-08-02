Berkshire Hathaway 2nd-quarter profit rises 46 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said second-quarter profit rose 46 percent, reflecting gains from investments and derivatives and higher earnings from non-insurance businesses.

Net income rose to $4.54 billion, or $2,763 per Class A share, from $3.11 billion, or $1,882 per share, a year earlier.

Operating profit rose 5 percent to $3.92 billion, or $2,384 per Class A share, from $3.72 billion, or $2,252 per share.

Analysts’ on average expected operating profit of $2,170 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.