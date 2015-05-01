FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berkshire Hathaway 1st-qtr profit rises 10 percent
#Market News
May 1, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Berkshire Hathaway 1st-qtr profit rises 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OMAHA, Neb., May 1 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said first-quarter profit rose 10 percent, helped by improved results in its BNSF railroad unit, as well as by gains from derivatives.

Net income rose to $5.16 billion, or $3,143 per share, from $4.71 billion, or $2,862.

Quarterly operating profit increased 20 percent to $4.24 billion, or $2,583 per share, from $3.53 billion, or $2,149.

Book value per share, Buffett’s preferred measure of growth, rose 0.5 percent from year-end to $146,963.

Results were released one day before Berkshire’s annual meeting in Omaha, where shareholders are expected to celebrate Buffett’s 50th anniversary at Berkshire’s helm.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel in Omaha, Nebraska; Editing by Bernard Orr

