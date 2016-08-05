Berkshire profit rises 25 percent, helped by insurance, investments

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said second-quarter profit rose 25 percent, helped by improved results from insurance underwriting and investments and the purchase of Precision Castparts Corp, Warren Buffett's largest-ever acquisition.

Net income for the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate rose to $5 billion, or $3,042 per Class A share, from $4.01 billion, or $2,442, a year earlier.

Operating profit rose 18 percent to $4.61 billion, or $2,803 per share, from $3.89 billion, or $2,367. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane Craft)