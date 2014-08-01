FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berkshire profit soars 41 pct, helped by investment gains
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Berkshire profit soars 41 pct, helped by investment gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said second-quarter profit soared 41 percent, reflecting a substantial increase in investment gains and improved results in businesses not related to insurance.

Net income rose to $6.4 billion, or $3,889 per Class A share, from $4.54 billion, or $2,763 per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly operating profit rose 11 percent to $4.33 billion, or $2,634 per Class A share, from $3.92 billion, or $2,384 per share.

Analysts on average expected operating profit of $2,482 per Class A share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Book value per share, Buffett’s preferred measure of growth, has risen 5.6 percent this year to $142,483. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez in Grand Lake Stream, Maine and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.