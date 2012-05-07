FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buffett's opinion on Walmart not changed by scandal
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Buffett's opinion on Walmart not changed by scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said a recent bribery scandal at Wal-Mart Stores Inc has not changed his investment opinion about the stock.

In an interview on CNBC on Monday, Buffett characterized Wal-Mart’s troubles in Mexico as being caused by a group of bad apples who don’t represent the broader company’s values. He said such an issue “scares the dickens out of me as a CEO” of Berkshire Hathaway Inc because it could happen to any company.

As of Dec. 31, Berkshire’s 39.04 million share stake in Wal-Mart was worth $2.33 billion.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.