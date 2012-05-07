Buffett's opinion on Walmart not changed by scandal

May 7 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said a recent bribery scandal at Wal-Mart Stores Inc has not changed his investment opinion about the stock.

In an interview on CNBC on Monday, Buffett characterized Wal-Mart’s troubles in Mexico as being caused by a group of bad apples who don’t represent the broader company’s values. He said such an issue “scares the dickens out of me as a CEO” of Berkshire Hathaway Inc because it could happen to any company.

As of Dec. 31, Berkshire’s 39.04 million share stake in Wal-Mart was worth $2.33 billion.