BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett says he doesn't consider macroeconomic trends when buying a business

March 4 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * Hathaway’s Warren Buffett says he doesn’t consider macroeconomic trends when

buying a business * Buffett speaking on cnbc * Buffett: It’s more important to be in right business at the right price * Buffett: Stocks are cheaper than other investments now * Buffett: Berkshire buying Heinz ‘forever,’ not looking to sell later * Buffett: ‘We get terrific management’ with 3g running Heinz * Buffett: Unusual options trading ahead of Heinz deal was clearly insider

trading