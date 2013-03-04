FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett says he doesn't consider macroeconomic trends when buying a business
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett says he doesn't consider macroeconomic trends when buying a business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * Hathaway’s Warren Buffett says he doesn’t consider macroeconomic trends when

buying a business * Buffett speaking on cnbc * Buffett: It’s more important to be in right business at the right price * Buffett: Stocks are cheaper than other investments now * Buffett: Berkshire buying Heinz ‘forever,’ not looking to sell later * Buffett: ‘We get terrific management’ with 3g running Heinz * Buffett: Unusual options trading ahead of Heinz deal was clearly insider

trading

