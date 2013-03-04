BRIEF-Berkshire's Warren Buffett says rail has turned out to be a good way to move oil, but we're not anti-pipeline

March 4 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * Berkshire’s Warren Buffett says rail has turned out to be a good way to move

oil, but we’re not anti-pipeline * Buffett is speaking on CNBC * Buffett: economic recovery hasn’t ‘taken off,’ but hasn’t stopped * Buffett: banks need to have returns on assets of 1.3 or 1.4 percent to get

their stocks above book value * Buffett: Berkshire will hold bofa warrants until end of 9-year period, stock

will do well ‘over time’ * Buffett: Berkshire money managers todd combs and ted weschler will get

another $1 billion to manage