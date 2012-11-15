FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway takes share stake in Deere of 3.98 mln shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first bullet to say Berkshire Hathaway reported share stake in Deere of 3.98 million shares, not 3,978,767 million shares) Nov 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * Takes share stake in Deere & Co of 3.98 million shares * Cuts share stake in Lee Enterprises Inc by 65 percent to 1.13 million shares * Ups share stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc by 47.4 percent to 4.19 million shares * Takes share stake in Precision Castparts Corp of 1.25 million shares * Cuts share stake in P&G by 11.4 percent to 52.79 million shares * Cuts share stake U.S Bancorp. by 7.18 percent to 61.26 million shares * Cuts class B share stake in UPS by 77.32 percent to 59,400 shares * Ups class B share stake in Viacom Inc by 11.65 percent to 7.61 million shares * Cuts class A share stake in Visa Inc by 25.21 percent to 1.56 million shares * Takes share stake in WABCO Holdings Inc of 1.6 million shares * Ups share stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8 percent to 422.55 million shares * Cuts class A share stake in Verisk Analytics Inc by 16.5 percent to 1.56 million shares * Holdings reported as of September 30, 2012 * Source text (r.reuters.com/num93t) * Further company coverage

