FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett discloses 3.2 pct stake in Lee Enterprises
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett discloses 3.2 pct stake in Lee Enterprises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc has taken a small stake in Lee Enterprises , the latest in its string of investments in newspaper publishers in the United States.

According to an amended 13F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire owns about 1.7 million shares of Lee Enterprises, or about 3.2 percent based on its latest shares outstanding.

The investment comes less than a month after Berkshire announced a deal to buy Media General Inc’s newspapers for $142 million.

Berkshire already owns the Buffalo News and the Omaha World-Herald Co, and has a stake in the Washington Post Co . The Media General deal also gives Berkshire a 16.9 percent stake in the newspaper publisher through share purchase warrants.

Newspaper chain Lee Enterprises, which recently refinanced its debt after filing for bankruptcy in December last year, publishes 48 daily newspapers including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Its shares were up 26 percent in post-market trade, after closing at $1.15 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.