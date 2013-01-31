FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One more newspaper for Buffett, this time in Greensboro, N.C.
January 31, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

One more newspaper for Buffett, this time in Greensboro, N.C.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett added another newspaper to his growing chain at Berkshire Hathaway, scooping up The News & Record in Greensboro, North Carolina from Landmark Communications.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release on Thursday from BH Media Group, the division of Berkshire that operates its newspapers.

The News & Record has a daily circulation of about 58,000, fitting nicely with BH Media’s other newspapers, which are similar in size.

Buffett is on a buying spree and has amassed 30 daily newspapers in Texas, Virginia, Nebraska, Iowa and other states in the U.S. Southeast. He has his eyes on other properties, including Tribune Co’s Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. .

Berkshire also holds stakes in Lee Enterprises, Gannett Co, and the Washington Post Co.

