FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Buffett sees taking BofA share stake, more deal partnerships such as Heinz, more big acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Buffett sees taking BofA share stake, more deal partnerships such as Heinz, more big acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * Likely to exercise option to buy $5 billion Bank of America Corp

shares just before option expires -- letter from Warren buffett * Buffett says will again have “credentialed bear” to ask questions at

Berkshire annual meeting * Buffett says Berkshire may increase ownership of h.j. Heinz if 3g capital

investors sell some or all of their shares in future; projects “substantial”

2014 Heinz earnings * Buffett says Berkshire may use partnership template in Heinz transaction in

future transactions “of size” * Buffett says recently acquired nv energy will not be midamerican energy

unit’s last major acquisition * Buffett says portfolio managers todd combs, ted weschler each now oversee a

more than $7 billion portfolio, and that their investments outperform his * Buffett says Berkshire stake in Tesco PLC is 301 million shares at

year end, excluding shares held by subsidiary pension funds, versus

year-earlier 415.5 million * Buffett says Berkshire sold stake in energy future holdings bonds last year,

suffered $873 million pre-tax loss, expects that company to go bankrupt in

2014 unless natural gas prices soar * Buffett says Berkshire ended 2013 with 330,745 employees, up 42,283 from year

earlier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.