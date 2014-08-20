Berkshire to pay U.S. civil fine for violating reporting rules

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc has agreed to pay an $896,000 civil penalty to the U.S. government for having failed to timely report that it had boosted its voting stake in building products company USG Corp .

Berkshire’s payment settles allegations made in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday with the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. that the Omaha, Nebraska-based company violated the notice and waiting requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust law.

The government said Berkshire failed to made the necessary filing before swapping some USG convertible notes into common stock last Dec. 9. Berkshire made a corrective filing on Jan. 3, 2014, the complaint said.

Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)