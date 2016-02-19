FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buffett's Berkshire avoids S&P rating downgrade
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Buffett's Berkshire avoids S&P rating downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Friday left intact its “double-A” credit rating for Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, saying the company’s diversification and “modest” financial risk profile justify the high grade.

Berkshire had been put on review for a possible downgrade last August 11, on concern about Buffett’s decision to use a large amount of cash to buy industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp. The roughly $32 billion purchase was completed last month.

The “double-A” rating is S&P’s third highest, and the agency’s rating outlook for Berkshire is “stable.”

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.