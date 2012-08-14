FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berkshire Hathaway doubles stake in Lee Enterprises
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

Berkshire Hathaway doubles stake in Lee Enterprises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc nearly doubled its stake in newspaper group Lee Enterprises Inc to 3.23 million shares.

According to an amended 13F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June, Berkshire owned about 1.7 million shares of Lee Enterprises, or about 3.2 percent.

Newspaper chain Lee Enterprises, which recently refinanced its debt after filing for bankruptcy in December last year, publishes 48 daily newspapers including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Davenport, Iowa-based Lee’s shares were up 9 percent at $1.45 after the bell. They closed at $1.33 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

