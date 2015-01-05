REFILE-MOVES-Berkshire Partners names 3 new managing directors

(Corrects to delete extraneous words in headline)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Berkshire Partners LLC named Dave Bordeau, Marni Payne and Raleigh Shoemaker managing directors.

The three executives, along with 19 other managing directors, will manage the firm and its affiliated investment funds, Berkshire said in a statement.

Bordeau joined the company in 2006, handling its consumer products, retail and business services companies.

Before joining Berkshire, he worked in private equity and investment banking, holding positions with Ripplewood Holdings and Gleacher Partners.

Payne, who first joined Berkshire in 2000 as an associate, returned to the company in 2004 after graduating from a business school. Before joining Berkshire, she was a business analyst at McKinsey & Co.

Shoemaker joined Berkshire in 2006 and became the director of investor relations in 2013. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)