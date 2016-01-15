FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai BJC says Casino's Vietnam unit M&A target
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
January 15, 2016 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Thai BJC says Casino's Vietnam unit M&A target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Berli Jucker Pcl , the flagship in consumer business of TCC Group controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said the Vietnam unit of France’s Casino Group is one of the company’s acquisition targets.

Berli, which has been actively buying assets overseas to offset weak demand at home, is keen to expand in fast-growing markets in Southeast Asia, especially Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, Nutt-hathai Thanachairunsiri, assistant vice president for investor relations, told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Casino said it was on process for the sale of its operations in Vietnam and it received expressions of interest for its publicly listed subsidiary Big C Supercenter in Thailand.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.