a year ago
Thailand's Berli expects 2016 sales to hit $3 bln after Big C buy
August 19, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Thailand's Berli expects 2016 sales to hit $3 bln after Big C buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Thai trading firm Berli Jucker Pcl expects annual sales to hit 100 billion baht ($3 billion) in 2016 after incorporating its $6.2 billion May acquisition of hypermarket retail chain Big C Supercenter Pcl , a top executive said on Friday.

Berli, controlled by tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's TCC Group, began booking revenue from Big C in May, pushing its first-half revenue up 178 percent to 59 billion baht, Chief Executive Aswin Techajareonvikul told reporters.

In 2015, full-year sales totalled 44.5 billion baht.

Berli is working on a business plan to make the most of its relationship with Big C and Metro Vietnam, bought by parent TCC in January, Aswin also said.

Berli, TCC's retail flagship, owns 97.94 percent of Big C after winning a tender offer in February for French retailer Casino's 58.6 percent stake.

The purchase gives Berli access to the large-format retail business and a well-invested supply chain.

The group has no plan to buy more assets this year as it focuses on its current business, especially in Vietnam where Berli has operated for more than 20 years, Aswin said.

Berli does plan to sell up to 50 billion baht worth of bonds on Sept. 7 and 8 to help refinance debt, Aswin said. The firm's debt-to-equity ratio fell 1.5 times after a capital raising exercise in July, he said.

$1 = 34.6100 baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Christopher Cushing

