FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlian Laju defaults on 6 debt instruments
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 6 years ago

Berlian Laju defaults on 6 debt instruments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - PT Berlian Laju Tanker, Indonesia’s largest oil-and-gas-shipping firm, said on Monday that it has defaulted on six of its debt instruments, both on dollar-denominated debt and local currency bonds, due this month.

The company said in a statement published in the Indonesia stock exchange website that it had made no payment to six of its debt instruments, including two worth a total of $44.1 million due in Feb. 9 from its $125 million guaranteed convertible bonds.

Berlian said late last month that it was freezing payments on its debt of $2 billion, blaming a slump in freight markets. (Reporting by Janeman Latul in Jakarta and Harry Soehartono in Singapore; Editing by Will Waterman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.