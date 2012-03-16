Berlian gets US court orders to prevent arrest of ships

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - PT Berlian Laju Tanker , Indonesia’s largest oil and gas shipping company, said on Friday its units have obtained interim orders from U.S. court prohibiting the arrest of its ships.

“The company is pleased to announce that, with the support of the group’s major bank creditors, the companies who filed applications in the U.S. have successfully obtained interim orders that, among other things, prohibit the arrest of their vessels in the United States,” Berlian Laju said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Berlian Laju said some of its subsidiaries had obtained court orders in Singapore to stay all legal proceedings against them for a period of three months.

Some of the subsidiaries who obtained the Singapore orders made applications to the U.S. Courts for recognition of the Singapore orders, Berlian Laju said, adding that none of the companies had filed for bankruptcy in the United States or elsewhere. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)