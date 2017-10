FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - The opening day of Berlin’s new airport has been pushed back by almost a year to March 17, 2013, the mayor of Berlin said on Thursday.

The capital’s long-awaited new airport will replace Tegel and Schoenefeld airports, both dating from the Cold War era. Just weeks before its opening date the operators said the Berlin-Brandenburg airport would not be ready in time. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)