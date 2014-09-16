FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Berlin IV 2013/2014 revenue grows to 14.6 million euros
September 16, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Berlin Iv A/S

* 2013/2014 pre-tax profit excluding fair value changes on properties and revaluation of debt and financial instruments up 38 pct. to 4.0 million euros

* 2013/2014 revenue 14.6 million euros versus 14.4 million euros

* Expects 2014/2015 revenue of about 15 million euros, corresponding to growth of 3 pct.

* Expects 2014/2015 pre-tax profit excluding fair value changes on properties and revaluation of debt and financial instruments to be 4.3 - 4.6 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

