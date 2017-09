Dec 15 (Reuters) - Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG :

* Says Deutsche Boerse exercized two call options and increased its share in Tradegate AG to 14.86 pct

* At the same time Berliner Effektengesellschaft’s shareholding in Tradegate decreased to 61.01 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)