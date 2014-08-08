FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Berliner Synchron reports H1 increase in total operating revenue of 7.1 pct to EUR 4.426 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Berliner Synchron AG : * Says in H1 increase in total operating revenue of 7.1 percent to EUR 4.426

million (py: EUR 4.132 million) * Says H1 prelim results from ordinary activities amounting to EUR 156,000

(previous year: EUR 61,000) * Says confident of achieving further growth during second half of 2014 * Sees net profit of EUR 250,000 in 2014. earnings per share would therefore

amount to around EUR 0.15. * Says management board expects turnover of more than EUR 8.0 million and

annual net profit of EUR 250,000 in 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

