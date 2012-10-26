FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlusconi lawyers attack tax fraud conviction, say will appeal
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 26, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Berlusconi lawyers attack tax fraud conviction, say will appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 26 (Reuters) - SIlvio Berlusconi’s lawyers fiercely criticised his conviction for tax fraud on Friday, saying they would appeal against the “incredible” verdict that sentenced him to four years inprisonment.

“The sentence is absolutely incredible,” the former prime minister’s defence lawyers Piero Longo and Niccolo Ghedini said in a statement.

“It is to be hoped that in the appeals court there will be a different atmosphere,” they said, describing Friday’s verdict as “totally divorced from all judicial logic.”

Berlusconi will not go to jail unless he loses what is likely to be a lengthy appeals process.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.