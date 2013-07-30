Bermuda tightens guidance on long 10-year bond

LONDON, July 30 (IFR) - The Government of Bermuda has tightened price guidance on its upcoming issue of a US dollar-denominated bond maturing in February 2024, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA-/AA-, has revised lower its price guidance range by 12.5bp to a spread of 225bp-237.5bp over US Treasuries from the initial 237.5bp-250bp over.

Barclays and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to launch and price on Tuesday.