UPDATE 1-Bermuda put on review for possible credit downgrade by Moody's
April 3, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday warned it may downgrade Bermuda’s Aa2 sovereign credit rating, citing prospects for further increases in already elevated government debt levels.

“In addition, the island’s economy remains in recession, making efforts to correct the fiscal deterioration more difficult,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Moody’s said its caution on Bermuda stems from a government debt to gross domestic product ratio rising to an estimated 28.1 percent by the end of this year from 5.9 percent in the 2007-08 period.

However, it says a newly elected government’s first budget “projects a large deficit that will raise this (debt to GDP) ratio further in the coming year to well over 30 percent.”

The firm cites the high rating being underpinned by of the highest per capita income levels in the world at well over $80,000 and a strong insurance and reinsurance industry

Standard & Poor’s rates Bermuda one notch lower than Moody’s at AA-minus with a negative outlook. Fitch Ratings has Bermuda equal to Moody’s at AA with a stable outlook.

