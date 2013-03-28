FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S&P revises Bermuda outlook to negative from stable
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-S&P revises Bermuda outlook to negative from stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Thursday lowered Bermuda’s sovereign credit outlook to negative from stable, citing the country’s sliding economy.

“In our view, Bermuda is experiencing a prolonged economic downturn; deteriorating fiscal performance; and deteriorating loan performance in its banking sector,” S&P said in a statement.

“We estimate that nominal GDP in 2013, although still much higher than that of most sovereigns at more than US$80,000 per capita, will be 15 percent below its 2008 peak, with growing evidence of a more-than-cyclical economic downturn,” the rating agency added.

The agency affirmed its current long-term issuer credit ratings for Bermuda at AA-minus.

Moody’s Investors Service rates the country Aa2 with a stable outlook; Fitch rates Bermuda AA, also with a stable outlook.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.