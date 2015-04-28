S&P lowers Bermuda's ratings to 'A+' from 'AA-'

April 28 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Bermuda to “A” from “AA minus”, citing continued weak economic performance, persistent government deficits and increase in debt burden.

The ratings agency said it expects Bermuda's weak economic performance to persist through its two-year outlook horizon. (bit.ly/1bQtFGt)

S&P also lowered its short-term rating on Bermuda to “A-1” from “A-1+”