Bernanke sees no extreme moves in U.S. markets, asset prices

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday there were no signs of extreme movements in the U.S. real estate and financial markets, but criticised the U.S. Congress for failing to approve the IMF reform measures.

Bernanke also said during an open interview at a private-sector forum in Seoul that if the Fed lifts interest rates, it would be good news because it means the U.S. economy is strong enough.

“As long as the financial system is healthy, even if there’s movement in prices that’s OK. I don’t see anything that’s extreme,” Bernanke said when asked if he was worried about asset price bubbles in the United States. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)