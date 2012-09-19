FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apollo Global-backed Berry Plastics sets IPO terms
September 19, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Apollo Global-backed Berry Plastics sets IPO terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC-backed Berry Plastics Group Inc expects to sell 29.4 million shares in its initial public offering at between $16 and $18 each.

At the top of this expected range, the plastic container maker would be valued at a little over $2 billion.

The company filed with U.S. regulators in March to raise up to $500 million in its IPO.

Berry Plastics intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BERY”.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities are the lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore, Editing by Anthony Kurian)

