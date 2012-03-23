FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Berry Plastics Group files for IPO of up to $500 mln
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 23, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Berry Plastics Group files for IPO of up to $500 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Berry Plastics Group filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering of its shares.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that it intends to use the proceeds from the offering partly to repay debt.

Berry said in the filing that after completion of the offering, funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management LLC will continue to own a majority of the voting power.

Berry Plastics, whose products are used to make containers and bottles to package food items and medicines among other things, did not name any underwriter for the offering.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company plans to issue or their expected price.

The company also did not disclose the exchange it planned to list on or its preferred ticker symbol.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.