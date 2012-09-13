FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bertelsmann plans major acquisitions, partnerships
September 13, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Bertelsmann plans major acquisitions, partnerships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - German Media conglomerate Bertelsmann said on Thursday it plans some major acquisitions and strategic partnerships in the coming years.

Europe’s biggest media group and owner of European TV broadcaster RTL Group said after a management meeting in its hometown Guetersloh, Germany, it wants to grow faster, become more international and a digitally leading company.

“In addition to organic growth, some major acquisitions and strategic partnerships are planned,” the company said in a statement.

“The funds needed for putting this strategy into practice will come from operations and a mix of debt and equity,” it added. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
