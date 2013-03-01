FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bertelsmann says BMG deal values the business at 1.1 bln eur
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Bertelsmann says BMG deal values the business at 1.1 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - Bertelsmann’s purchase of the 51 percent in BMG it did not already own values the music rights management company at 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), the German media conglomerate’s chief executive told Reuters.

CEO Thomas Rabe also said the deal, which was financed out of Bertelsmann’s cash reserves, was struck with the intention to retain sole control over BMG, and that it will not look for an alliance with rivals.

“We are not looking for types of cooperations. We are happy for BMG to fully belong to Bertelsmann again. BMG has a strong partner in the form of Bertelsmann,” Rabe said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.