Bertelsmann says buys KKR's stake in music rights group BMG
March 1, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Bertelsmann says buys KKR's stake in music rights group BMG

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bertelsmann is buying out private equity firm KKR’s stake in joint venture music rights management company BMG.

Europe’s largest media company - best known for its TV arm RTL and publisher Random House - said on Friday the deal would close during the first half of the year.

It said it would not disclose financial terms of the deal.

BMG is a rights management company for music publishing and recording rights. It administers the rights to more than one million songs, including works by artists like Bruno Mars, Johnny Cash, and Will.i.am.

