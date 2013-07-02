FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bertelsmann on the lookout for acquisitions in H2 - paper
July 2, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Bertelsmann on the lookout for acquisitions in H2 - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - German media conglomerate Bertelsmann is eying more acquisitions, using some of the proceeds from its stake sale in RTL to fund takeovers, Chief Executive Thomas Rabe told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

“I would not rule out that in the second half of the year we see the odd transaction here and there,” Rabe told Sueddeutsche in an interview published in Tuesday’s edition of the paper.

The company is not under pressure to do a deal, even though there are plenty of attractive investment opportunities, Rabe told the paper. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)

