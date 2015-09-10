FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bertelsmann sets up separate unit for education
September 10, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Bertelsmann sets up separate unit for education

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - German media giant Bertelsmann is putting its growing education activities into a new business unit with a medium-term revenue target of 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion).

The new unit will be run like a separate company, alongside its BMG music business and the Penguin Random House book publishing joint venture with Pearson.

It will be headed by Kay Krafft, who has run Bertelsmann’s education activities since 2014.

“In this way we create the best possible conditions for further growth - both organically and through further acquisitions,” he said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

