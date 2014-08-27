German publisher G+J to cut 400 jobs in savings drive

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - German publisher Gruner+Jahr (G+J) plans to cut up to 400 jobs as it seeks to reduce annual costs by 75 million euros ($99 million) to combat a downturn in the print media market.

The move comes as Germany’s resilience to the technological, cultural and demographic forces that have hit print titles in many other developed countries fades, leaving publishers scrambling to restructure.

G+J, which is 74.9 percent owned by media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said last year that it would invest several hundred million euros in an online expansion to offset declining business with newspapers and magazines. It denied at the time that the move would involve job cuts.

“We have to recognise that the market conditions have changed fundamentally,” G+J Chief Executive Julia Jaekel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rival Axel Springer last year struck a 920 million euro deal to sell its regional newspapers Berliner Morgenpost and Hamburger Abendblatt as well as five TV programme guides and two women’s magazines to free cash for acquisitions in digital media.

G+J said it planned to reduce its headcount over three years. The reduction will include staff not being replaced when they leave the company, but it did not rule out compulsory redundancies.

The group closed its Financial Times Deutschland (FTD) title in 2012 after it piled up millions of euros in losses during its 12 years of operation.

G+J has more than 10,800 employees worldwide and generates 2.1 billion euros of revenue a year. (1 US dollar = 0.7587 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)