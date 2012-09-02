FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bertelsmann scraps IPO plan-report
September 2, 2012

Bertelsmann scraps IPO plan-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Mohn family which controls Bertelsmann, Europe’s largest media group, has decided not to take the company public, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

The company lacked a growth strategy to make it attractive for investors, according to the paper which cited an unidentified person close to the family.

Bertelsmann said in March it was looking into taking the company public while preserving the Mohn family’s control.

The unlisted company said it would change its legal form from a joint stock company to a so-called SE & CO KGaA, allowing its owner to control strategic decisions and name top managers while shareholders would have little say.

Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said this would allow for an IPO to potentially fund major growth projects while keeping the Mohn family in control.

Bertelsmann owns publishers Gruner + Jahr and Random House as well as European TV broadcaster RTL Group. (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by David Cowell)

