Bertelsmann in talks to buy KKR stake in BMG -report

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Germany-based Bertelsmann is in advanced talks to buy out private equity firm KKR’s majority stake in joint venture music rights management company BMG, the New York Post said, citing unnamed sources.

The talks could still fall apart, the paper said.

KKR and Bertelsmann declined to comment.

Currently, KKR holds a 51 percent stake in BMG Rights, while privately held Bertelsmann, Europe’s largest media group, holds 49 percent, the New York Post said.

BMG is a rights management company for music publishing and recording rights.