FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bertelsmann in talks to buy KKR stake in BMG -report
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

Bertelsmann in talks to buy KKR stake in BMG -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Germany-based Bertelsmann is in advanced talks to buy out private equity firm KKR’s majority stake in joint venture music rights management company BMG, the New York Post said, citing unnamed sources.

The talks could still fall apart, the paper said.

KKR and Bertelsmann declined to comment.

Currently, KKR holds a 51 percent stake in BMG Rights, while privately held Bertelsmann, Europe’s largest media group, holds 49 percent, the New York Post said.

BMG is a rights management company for music publishing and recording rights.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.